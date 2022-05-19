Advertise With Us
Gulf Shores police looking for fraud suspect

Joseph Francis Carpentino
Joseph Francis Carpentino(Gulf Shores Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Shores Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a fraud suspect.

Police say Joseph Francis Carpenito is wanted for three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and may be targeting golf courses in the area.

On Monday, the Gulf Shores Police Department received a report of a theft from a golf course in the area that occurred May 13. One of the stolen items was a credit card that was used at multiple local business a short time later.

With the assistance of neighboring agencies the suspect was identified as Carpentino of Cantonment, Fla., according to police. Carpentino also has an active warrant for theft of property first degree out of the Fairhope Police Department stemming from a theft that occurred at a golf course in their jurisdiction, according to investigators.

Carpentino was last seen driving a dark colored Infiniti SUV and is also known to drive a White 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Carpentino, you are asked to contact Det. Justin Schulz at 251-968-9838.

