Helping Families Find Breastmilk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Biden administration taking several steps to help families still dealing with ongoing infant formula shortages.

The President evoking the Defense Production Act that allows the government more control over industrial production during emergencies. Officials can now direct suppliers of formula ingredients to prioritize delivery to formula manufacturers.

The president also announcing on Wednesday, “Operation Fly Formula,” which authorizes the use of the Defense Department’s commercial planes to import formula from abroad.

And there’s the new website from the Department of Health and Human Services where parents can hunt for baby formula. The site even lists various manufacturer hotline numbers.

If you are open to using breastmilk as an alternative to formula, but can’t breastfeed, breastmilk banks are an option.

USA Health says moms in Alabama with extra breastmilk can donate through “Mother’s Milk Bank of Alabama.” Mothers wanting to donate their breastmilk will need to pass a medical screening and blood test first.

On “Only The Breast” you can browse ads to find breast milk or sell and donate breast milk. There’s also Mother’s Milk Cooperative and Breastfeeding Moms Unite; one of the biggest breastmilk market places in the world that allows donors and sellers to be put in direct contact with the people who want that liquid gold.

Keep in mind most of these organizations follow rigorous guidelines for donor milk safety and pasteurization.

