Mobicon 2022

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Mobicon is a pop-culture convention that hosts a broad assortment of panels, parties, and events for fans of sci-fi, fantasy, anime, cosplay, video games, tabletop games and more.

Proceeds from Mobicon benefit the Mobicon Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for local causes.

We have some cosplayers who can meet with you (in costume!) to talk about the event if you have a spot for them!

More information:

Except for a break during the pandemic, our convention has been held annually for over 25 years. Our pre-pandemic attendance was over 2,300 for the weekend and we draw attendees and vendors from across the Gulf Coast region including New Orleans to Pensacola, Florida.

Dates:

Fri, Sat & Sunday 5/27-29 (Memorial Day Weekend)

Location:

Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel in downtown Mobile.

Highlights:

New Kids Track!

Cosplayers Parade

Burlesque Show

Improv Show

Magic show

Belly dancers

Pub crawl

Spectrum party

Cosplay contest

Tabletop gaming tournaments

Video gaming

Guests include local & regional

Artists

Authors

Filmmakers

Podcasters

Tickets are $50 for all 3 days and we can do a $10 off coupon code for your viewers. (Single day tickets also available.)

There is also a block of discounted rooms available at the hotel for the weekend.

Go to www.Mobiconfoundation.com for a list of guests & events, to buy tickets or to become a volunteer or sponsor for the event.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.