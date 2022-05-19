OCSO: Car burglary suspect flees, partially falls into pool before capture

OCEAN CITY, Ala. (WALA) - A Fort Walton Beach man accused of breaking into a car faces a slew of charges after leading Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a brief foot chase.

Deputies responding to a car burglary call in progress on North Avenue in the Ocean City community Wednesday night chased one of the suspects after trying to make contact with him near the scene. Authorities said the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Terry Randall Stone, ran from deputies, scaling a fence and partially falling into a backyard pool before being captured after a brief scuffle.

Stone suffered superficial injuries to his face and hand and was medically cleared before being charged with vehicle burglary, petty theft, resisting arrest without violence, four counts of possession of a controlled substance including methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, among other charges, officials said.

Deputies said stolen property in Stone’s possession links him to additional car burglaries.

A female with Stone was charged with loitering and prowling and violation of probation. Authorities did not release her name.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.