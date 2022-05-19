Advertise With Us
Partly cloudy skies, low rain chances today

By Michael White
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WALA) - So far, the heat has been cranking up and as of 10 a.m. Most spots are sitting in the mid-80s, and we’ll be back in the low 90s again this afternoon. Our sky will be partly cloudy with coverage of rain at less than 10%.

Scattered storm chances return tomorrow with coverage at around 20%. We’re still expecting to see rain chances bump up to 60% Saturday and 70% on Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, it’s a good idea to have a Plan B ready to go.

Heat levels will come down due to the higher rain chances, which will certainly be good news. Another piece of good news is that our morning temperatures will slide into the upper 60s early next week.

