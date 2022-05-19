Pop-Up Farmers Market in Prichard

North Mobile County Food Park is looking forward to its pop-up farmers market. It all takes place on May 21, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Organizers say SNAP is accepted with double up bucks. Free vendor space is also available with registration. Be sure to visit 204 S. Wilson Avenue in Prichard this Saturday for family fun and more.

For more information, email TJMccovery@nmcfpm.org.

---

