Recipe: Oven Pesto Shrimp Scampi

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 Pound Rouses Louisiana wild caught shrimp, peeled and cleaned

Juice of 1 lemon

Kosher or sea salt, to taste

Cracked black pepper, to taste

½ stick unsalted butter

Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

¼ cup dry white wine

4 tablespoons Rouses olive oil

2 (6.7 ounce) jars Rouses Pesto alla Genovese

2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 (28 ounce) can San Marzano whole tomatoes

Rouses pasta of choice, cooked according to package directions, or Rouses French bread

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF.

2. Combine all ingredients, except French bread or pasta, in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter is fully melted.

3. Pour mixture into a 9″x12″ baking dish. Place in preheated oven and bake uncovered for 10-15 minutes, or until shrimp have turned pink.

4. Serve with French bread for dipping or over your favorite pasta.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.