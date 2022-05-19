Recipe: Oven Pesto Shrimp Scampi
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Pound Rouses Louisiana wild caught shrimp, peeled and cleaned
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Kosher or sea salt, to taste
- Cracked black pepper, to taste
- ½ stick unsalted butter
- Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 4 tablespoons Rouses olive oil
- 2 (6.7 ounce) jars Rouses Pesto alla Genovese
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic
- 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
- 1 (28 ounce) can San Marzano whole tomatoes
- Rouses pasta of choice, cooked according to package directions, or Rouses French bread
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 400ºF.
2. Combine all ingredients, except French bread or pasta, in a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter is fully melted.
3. Pour mixture into a 9″x12″ baking dish. Place in preheated oven and bake uncovered for 10-15 minutes, or until shrimp have turned pink.
4. Serve with French bread for dipping or over your favorite pasta.
