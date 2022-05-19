Recipe: Sheet Pan Sausage & Roasted Veggies

Lucy Greer shares another easy, healthy and colorful weeknight meal!

INGREDIENTS:

14 oz kielbasa, sliced 1/4″ thick

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-2″ pieces

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 1-2″ pieces

1 orange bell pepper, cut into 1-2″ pieces

1 small red onion, cut into wedges

2 cups broccoli florets

3/4 lb. fingerling potatoes, sliced in half

3 tbsp. olive oil plus 1 tsp.

1.5 tsp. steak seasoning blend (such as McCormick’s)

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

STEPS:

Combine steak seasoning, oregano, garlic powder, chili powder, kosher salt, and black pepper in a small bowl.

Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil and spray with non stick spray. Place potatoes on the tray and toss with 1 tsp. olive oil and 1 tsp. of spice mixture. Spread potatoes out in an even layer. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.

Remove pan from oven and add sausage, peppers, onions, broccoli, 3 tbsp. olive oil and remaining spice mixture. Toss until well combined. Spread into an even layer and bake for 45 minutes.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

