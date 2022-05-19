Weekend rain expected

(WALA) - It was another hot one today with heat index values in the mid-90s.

The breeze picks up some, especially by Friday. This will help things feel better. It also will bring in more moisture ahead of the weekend. We could see an isolated shower Friday. Rain chances jump to 70% Saturday afternoon and 80% Sunday. Have an indoor game plan for the weekend.

The front moving in will bring a continued likely chance of rain Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday. Rain chances stay high into Monday.

The rip current risk will be high at our local beaches for Friday and the weekend.

The tropics are very quiet so far. Tropical development is not expected in the next five days.

