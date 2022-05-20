Black Voters Matter bus tour aims to get voters to head polls for Tuesday’s primary election

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Black Voters Matter bus tour made a stop this morning in Prichard to get people energized to vote in the May 24 primary election.

According to Ronald James, it doesn’t matter which side of the aisle you are on as long you get out and vote.

“Moving through the state, Mobile to Huntsville, the next few days to galvanize and to promote people to get out and vote, to exercise their right, for the sacrifices that were made for our people, especially black people in this country to have that privilege and the right,” he said. “And it doesn’t matter who you are voting for as long as you are voting.”

Visit https://blackvotersmatterfund.org/ for more information about Black Voters Matter.

