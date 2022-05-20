Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10 Bayway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The eastbound lanes of the Bayway are closed following a four-vehicle crash.

Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened around 7 p.m. near the 30-mile marker. That is located between the Wallace Tunnel and the middle bay exit to the Causeway.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route as the interstate remains blocked. No other details about the crash or victims have been released.

