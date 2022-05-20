Advertise With Us
Fort Walton Beach woman killed in Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Holmes Co.

Mulit-vehicle crash on I-10
Mulit-vehicle crash on I-10(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol says a woman was killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Holmes County Thursday night.

Troopers say a small car was driving eastbound in a westbound lane near mile marker 110 on I-10 when it hit a semi-truck head-on. Officials tell us the driver was ejected from the car when it went into the median. The semi-truck continued west to the north shoulder where it burst into flames.

FHP officials say a 68-year-old woman from Fort Walton Beach was driving the car and was killed. The driver of the semi-truck was not harmed.

I-10 westbound lanes were shut down for several hours but reopened early Friday morning.

