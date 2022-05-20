MFRD extinguishes early morning building fire on North Broad Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to 54 North Broad Street, which is near Spring Hill Avenue, around 4:15 this morning.

We’re told they say flames coming from outside a building that spread to the attic. We’re told the building appears to be vacant and no injuries are being reported.

A fire official says a fire wall helped keep the fire from spreading throughout the building.

There’s no word yet on what may have led to this fire.

