Mobile PD: Father and son exchange gunfire during argument at convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A son and his father got into an argument and exchanged gunfire that left the son wounded Thursday night at a convenience store on Rangeline Road, according to Mobile police investigators.

The MPD said it was about 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the Purple Cow store at 6585 Rangeline Road for a domestic incident involving one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim and his father were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated and resulted in multiple shots fired by both subjects.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle.

Joseph Walker, 56, of Theodore was arrested.

Mobile County Metro Jail records show he is being held this morning on charges of second-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault.

