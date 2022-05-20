Mobile Symphony Orchestra: A John Williams Jubilee

The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) ends its season with a blockbuster tribute to America’s favorite composer – John Williams – Saturday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 22, at 2:30 p.m., at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre. For seven decades, his magical music has transformed movies like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jaws, Schindler’s List and more. The concert is packed with music from America’s most beloved movies.

Tickets start at $20.

Student tickets are just $10. On Sunday classical performances, students in grades K-12 are free with paying adult through our Big Red Ticket program, sponsored by Alabama Power. The box office opens at 10 a.m. on Sat. and Sun. on concert weekends.

