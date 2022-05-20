Navigating through the United States Sports Academy

Joe visited United States Sports Academy in Daphne to speak with Director of Advising, Jennifer Feibelman. Jennifer had more information on advising issues and how to Academy helps students navigate their way through the program.

Click on the video link to learn more.

For all the information you need about the USSA visit this website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.