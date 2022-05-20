Nick Saban apologizes to Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One of the greatest coaches in the history of college football Nick Saban has apologized for in his words “singling out” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

The SEC also stepped in reprimanding both Saban and Fisher for their comments.

“We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image, and likeness. We didn’t buy one player,” Saban said.

And it only took hours for Fisher to fire back.

“It’s despicable that a reputable head coach could come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way, or when things don’t go his way. The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen. It’s ridiculous when he’s not on top. And the parity in college football that he’s been talking about, go talk to coaches who coached for him. You’ll find out all the parity. Go dig into wherever he’s been,” Fisher said.

Football fans in Mobile also weighed in on Thursday.

“I thought it was wrong what Saban said. I don’t think he had to go that far with it. I thought Jimbo came back with what he should come back with,” Mobile resident Pat Roy said.

Saban appeared on ESPN radio Thursday to set the record straight and to apologize.

“First of all, I should’ve never singled anybody out. That was a mistake and I really apologize for that part of it...I reached out to them. I never got a response. I feel bad about it, but I’m not changing my philosophy,” Saban said.

The SEC released a statement reprimanding both coaches for what they say were “derogatory comments” and “public criticism”.

At the center of all of this is the name, image, and likeness rule in college sports which allows athletes to profit off of those three things.

And while some might disagree with Saban on other things, they share the same sentiment about the rule.

“The deal stuff is kind of out of control. They need to get a handle on that I believe. I think it’s diminishing college sports all the way around. But it’s pretty sad that it’s come to this,” Pat Roy said.

And Saban and Fisher will have to wait a little longer to be face to face on the football field. Alabama will play Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa on October 8th.

