NO BONES ABOUT IT: Fairhope family wants drivers to slow down

Drivers ignoring the speed limit -- has a Fairhope family taking matters into their own hands. Using a couple of props -- they're hoping drivers will not only take notice -- but slow down!!!(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Ongoing construction on Fairhope Avenue has led to an increase in traffic detouring onto nearby Johnson Avenue.

“People have decided to turn Johnson Avenue into a race track... It seems like. And they need to slow down,” said Brad Johnson, lives on Johnson Avenue.

And that’s the driving force behind a quirky display -- Brad and his family have put in their front yard. They tell us it’s a combination of things lying around the house -- a “Yellow Mama Electric Chair” finally being put to good use -- and the skeleton that now occupies it was borrowed from a friend.

“Shout out to my friend Amy. So she is in love with decorating for Halloween. So I knew she had a surplus of Halloween decorations -- and that she might have a skeleton or two in her closet that she could spare,” said Lisa Johnson.

There’s no bones about the message: 25 miles per hour.

“We’ve got the warning here -- 25 please or die... or ‘ORDIE’ (no space between two words). And also ‘Slow Yer Bones’ -- for a little good humor,” explained Brad.

Brad’s stepdaughter Emma -- even put her artistic touch on the signs.

“I really like it -- U think it is really funny. I’ve had my bus driver and some other kids tell me how it’s so funny -- and they really appreciate it,” said Emma Ellison, 13-years-old.

So “Slow Yer Bones” -- drivers beware: this neighborhood has children and pets at play.

“We just want people to get a laugh and maybe say -- hey maybe I should slow down and not be the person who kills an innocent kid today. I just hope people slow down a little bit,” said Brad.

Again -- the speed limit on Johnson Avenue is 25 miles per hour.

---

