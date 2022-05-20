Advertise With Us
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Preparing for the 2022 Hurricane Season

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The start of hurricane season is just a few days away. Eric spoke with officials on what we should be doing now to prepare. Forecasters are saying this season may be another busy and active one with several named storms.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, watch Perspectives this Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

