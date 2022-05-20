Rain chances will return

At midmorning there are a few stray showers on the radar, but only a few spots are seeing rain. It won’t be as hot as the last several days, but it’ll still be steamy out there so keep that in mind. Highs will reach 90 degrees. Around 20-30% of the area will pick up at least one shower before the day is over so be on the lookout for storms popping up.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be aware that rain chances will be soaring on Saturday and Sunday. Rain coverage will be in the 50-70% range on both of those days. Highs will slide back into the mid to upper 80s most afternoons through next week thanks to clouds and shower chances. An early glimpse into Memorial Day weekend shows dry weather and lower humidity! We’ll keep you updated on whether that plays out.

