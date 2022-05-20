Rain chances will return

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another mild morning on the Gulf Coast and we could deal with highs of around 90 degrees later this afternoon. So it won’t be as hot as the last several days, but it’ll still be steamy out there so keep that in mind. Rain chances return today, at least in scattered form. Around 20-30% of the area will pick up at least one shower before the day is over so be on the lookout for storms popping up. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be aware that rain chances will be soaring on Saturday and Sunday. Rain coverage will be in the 60-70% range on both of those days. Highs will slide back into the mid to upper 80s most afternoons through next week thanks to clouds and shower chances.

---

