Summer Camps at Sunny Side Theater

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Original Drama Camp in its 21st year – we will produce a full-length show in two weeks – titles this year include “Unwrapped,” “Silver’s Secret,” and “Princess King”

Rising Stars for grades 8 – 12 – directed by Eric Browne – performing “Stagecraft: The Video Game”

Glee Camp with “Sing” theme – after two weeks kids put on a concert!

Drama Camp Jr – for grades pre-k – 2nd – one week camps with different themes that end with a skit! Themes include Dr. Dolittle, Annie, Encanto, and more!

Musical Theater Intensive – Join guest Choreographer Deon Ridley (dancer for Celine Dion in Las Vegas and touring Broadway show of Chicago) as we put on a full-length musical in ONE WEEK! Newsies is this year’s title!

Sunnysidedrama.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.