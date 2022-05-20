Advertise With Us
Traffic ramps up as Hangout Music Festival officially kicks off in Gulf Shores

By Jiani Navarro
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a busy weekend in Gulf Shores. The Hangout Music Festival officially kicked off Friday morning, and that means traffic will be a lot heavier.

The city said starting Friday, traffic on East 1st Ave. and East 2nd Ave. will be a one-way-only route to accommodate festival-goers. Grant Brown with the City said if you’re not attending the event you may want to avoid the area.

“You may want to avoid the main HWY 59, 182 Beach HWY intersection. There’s a roadblock in place. If you’re going to the West Beach take Windmill Road around the back way. If you’re going to Orange Beach our recommendation is to go through Gulf State Park, take Canal Road or take the Foley Beach Express directly to Orange Beach,” said Brown.

As traffic picked up so did the lines to get into the festival as people were eager to get in. Long lines of festival-goers were seen at the gates as soon as it opened at 11 a.m.

Brown said the best tip for festival-goers this weekend is to make sure to stay hydrated and have a plan to find shelter just in case storms roll through.

Nearly 100 music artists will take the stage including Halsey, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, and Tame Impala.

