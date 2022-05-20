Wet weekend ahead

(WALA) - Make indoor plans this weekend with good rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Rain is in the forecast, now at 60% Saturday and 90% Sunday. We were tracking some scattered showers and thunderstorms earlier today, but the good news is that these conditions will continue to improve heading into this evening. While we’ll be staying a bit on the muggy, skies will begin to clear for any evening plans.

Overnight, temperatures will drop down to the upper 60s and the lower to-mid 70s. Some patchy fog is possible overnight.

After midnight rain chances will begin to ramp back up.

For your Saturday, we will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs will continue in the upper 80s, with dewpoints staying high and breezy winds possible in the afternoon.

Sunday is looking more wet, mainly for the second half of the day.

We will continue to stay unsettled heading into next week.

The tropics are quiet for the next five days.

