The 2022 Three Mile Creek Fest Kicked off at Tricentennial Park in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CreekFest at Tricentennial Park was back for another year!

Dozens of people went to the park on Saturday to celebrate on Three Mile Creek.

Organizers want locals to know all the ways the creek is important and useful to our communities.

“We want people to incorporate the Three Mile Creek into their lifestyle,” said Moshae Donald, Board Member of 3MC Partnership.

The essential waterway shed runs through many different communities in Mobile. Raising awareness about not only how beautiful the creek is but how easy it is to access and all that it has to offer is especially important to Moshae Donald.

“I grew up around the creek, I’m from this community. My mom lives right around the corner, so it’s near and dear to my heart,” said Donald, “and that’s why I’m here today to celebrate with the community and to just get in the creek and navigate it and enjoy the animals too.”

Although the fest was a whole lot of fun, Councilman for District 1, Corey Penn said it’s also a way to educate the community on the importance of taking care of the environment.

“Some people are going on canoes and are cleaning the different areas up and that’s important. For the kids to enjoy this park we have to take care of it,” said Penn.

There was a lot to do at the CreekFest from getting the chance to canoe or kayak to tasty treats and exhibitions. Some locals said they’ve been looking forward to coming to the fest.

“We’ve been coming since the very first years it happened, so I’ve been watching it grow. Watching them put in the canoe thing, coming out eating hotdogs, enjoying the park as a family,” said Chad Jones.

“I came last year and had a really great time, it’s a small festival, it’s really focused on the environment and some really good causes, and the vendors were great, it’s a really nice thing to do in the community,” said Christine Klopp.

There was also a raffle with $1,500 worth of prizes. A kayak, BBQ grill, and cornhole were just some of the prizes.

---

