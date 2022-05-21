Gayfer’s building redevelopment to be discussed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plans for the redevelopment of the Gayfer’s building in downtown Mobile will be discussed in a meeting that will be held on Wednesday.

Mobile City Councilman William Caroll will host the meeting at The Innovation Portal on St. Louis Street at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The property developer, Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, will present the project and will answer any questions the public might have.

