Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Gayfer’s building redevelopment to be discussed

FOX10 News Logo
FOX10 News Logo(FOX10)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plans for the redevelopment of the Gayfer’s building in downtown Mobile will be discussed in a meeting that will be held on Wednesday.

Mobile City Councilman William Caroll will host the meeting at The Innovation Portal on St. Louis Street at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The property developer, Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, will present the project and will answer any questions the public might have.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD makes arrest in Steadham Drive homicide case
MPD makes arrest in Steadham Drive homicide case
Daily Dot Com
Daily Dot Com
Residents in Mobile continue to search for relief from Bayway blues
Residents in Mobile continue to search for relief from Bayway blues
46-year-old man shot Tuesday on Steadham Drive dies Wednesday in hospital
MPD makes arrest in Steadham Drive homicide