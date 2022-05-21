Hangout Festival draws out thousands on rainy day one

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Hangout Festival is underway, even though it got off to a wet start Friday morning.

More than 40,000 packed in Gulf Shores enjoying the sold out 3-day event, after a two year hiatus due to COVID.

Fans came out to enjoy Hangout Fest 2022 right on the beaches of Gulf Shores.

Even though the weather caused an unexpected delay the show must go on.

Arlana Pitts, one of the attendees, says this is her second time coming to the festival

“A lot more people here than I thought there would be, and the weather cleared up so it’s nice and beautiful,” Pitts said. “A lot more booths for drinks and stuff it feels like. And I like the lineup, even the smaller artists I like it.”

The sold out event brought out 40,000 people, as nearby businesses also get to reap the benefits.

“It’s been a little crazy! we’ve got to get use to it again,” Dallas Beam the manager at The Pink Pony said.

At The Pink Pony customers can get a front row seat of the festival right on the beach.

Beam says its not all about the money they make, but the experience they give their customers.

“Just concentrating on the customers taking care of the people,” Beam said. “The money is just the end product of just doing right.”

It’s not just for the adults too enjoy.

Even the young fans came out to hear their favorite performer.

“ I love the ice cream, listening to music, and hanging out with my family,” One young attendee said.

Monday was just the beginning as everything wraps up on Sunday.

80 acts will be hitting the stage over the next three days.

