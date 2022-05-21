Residents in Mobile continue to search for relief from Bayway blues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you were caught up in traffic this week on I-10 and the Bayway, you understand the frustration of many drivers who commute through there daily.

Whether it’s accidents, construction, or just rush hour, all of these issues are causing drivers to ask if there’s any relief in sight. Although some are more understanding than others.

“I think that most of us who live in Mobile knows where the term ‘take the causeway comes from. It’s not something that’s new to us, but it is something that continues to be a problem. I think that it’s important that people realize that it’s just something that we’re going to have to deal with for the immediacy. We’ve got to live in the world as it exists, and not the way we wished it existed,” business owner Scott Tindle said.

The one plan tapped to fix the Bayway blues is the Mobile River Bridge Project.

That plan would see a $2.50 toll for cars that use the new bridge and free no-toll options including the causeway, Wallace and Bankhead tunnels and the Africatown bridge.

However final draft plans and cost estimates were delayed again back in March.

One business owner said regardless of the plans, a quicker solution should be introduced now.

“We have to think about how to solve 21st century problems with 21st century solutions. Not 20th century problems,” Tindle said.

If the timetable is still on track, ALDOT hopes to have a draft plan including cost estimates for review by June 1st.

