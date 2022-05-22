Camp Chandler-Tonsmeire holds preview day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students will be getting out of school soon and Camp Chandler-Tonsmeire is ready for them.

During its annual preview day on Saturday, the camp, an extension of the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama, gave families an idea of what it does.

Camp offerings include traditional summer camp fare such as arts and crafts, nature experiences, swimming and other sports.

“Well last year I was here and I just wanted to come back because last year I had so much fun. And I just wanted to come back,” said camper Miyah Roberts. “I don’t know if my friends are coming back, but if they don’t, I’ll still make new friends.”

Kevin Chapman with the camp said he was surprised by the turnout

“I did not expect a great crowd like this. It’s been great, you know, seeing and talking to the parents, socializing with the kids, especially coming out of the world where everything was so shut down,” Chapman said. “I’m a very social person, so it’s been great to see everyone come back and come back together and see the world come back together. I’m very excited for this summer.”

Director Greg Hall expressed gratitude that wet weather held off for the event.

“It was a little scary this morning but by the time we opened up, the sun was out. It was beautiful. People are having fun,” he said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.