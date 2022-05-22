Fairhope is named the ‘hippiest city’ in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A website recently posted an article naming the hippiest cities from all 50 states. In Alabama, Fairhope has been deemed the most hippy.

“It’s definitely a hippy city, I can’t imagine a hippier place,” said Scott Rains

An article posted by Thrillist, an online media website that covers all things food, drinks, travel, and entertainment claims that when it comes to aspects of hippie life, the closest thing you’ll find in Alabama is indeed Fairhope.

“It’s very eclectic, bohemian, it’s a great place to visit, we love it,” said Rains.

While some visitors of the town, nestled on the Eastern Shore, agree that it’s hippy, other locals and visitors would have to disagree.

“No, I wouldn’t say it’s a hippy town, I’ve been to San Francisco and I went to school in Maddison, and this is a very non-hippy town,” said another frequent visitor.

The website’s reasoning for Fairhope taking home the title of being the hippiest, they said is that Fairhope’s the part of Alabama that attracts artsy types and families.

“Artsy is a lot different than hippy, yeah, it may be more creatives are here and much more laid back.”

They go on to cite that Fairhope has actual art galleries, bed and breakfasts, and the annual arts and crafts festival that pulls in more than 200 artists from around the region.

“There are hippy elements to Fairhope and other elements that aren’t hippy,” said Tony Thagard.

“I think they’re saying that art is hippy because there’s tons of different art places, there’s like sketches, there’s pictures and all that kind of thing but I don’t agree that Fairhope is hippy,” said Ben Thagard.

Whether Fairhope is truly the hippiest in the state or not, everyone did agree that Fairhope is a great place to live and visit.

As for the hippiest towns in neighboring states, Thrillist named Athens for Georgia, Cassadaga for Florida, and Bay St. Louis in Mississippi.

