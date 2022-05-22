Hangout Festival day 2, thousands partying in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday was day two of the biggest music festival on the Gulf Coast. Hangout Fest attracted around 40,000 people to Gulf Shores, and rain or shine people were there to have a good time.

“It’s hot, but it’s really fun in there,” said one woman.

Hangout is back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID. With a blazing sun beating down, people were still partying throughout the weekend.

“It’s been crazy,” said one man. “Good vibes. Everyone is having a great time.”

Headliners included Halsey, Leon Bridges, and originally Doja Cat. However, she cancelled after tweeting this out Friday in part...

“I wanted you to hear it from me first...Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap...That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer...”

But the show must go on.

“Doja Cat cancelled but that’s not the most important part, but it’s all about the drinks and the family and the friends,” said one woman.

According to Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, they’ve arrested around 50 people at Hangout since Friday. Those charges were mainly drugs and resisting arrest.

Hangout Fest continues Sunday for the last day.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.