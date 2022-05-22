Splash pad opens in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes residents have a fun way to beat the summerlike heat that has settled over the region.

The City of Semmes opened up its splash pad at Semmes Municipal Park on Saturday. The splash pad will offer residents a place for cool relief this summer.

The Semmes Fire and Rescue were on hand grilling hot dogs and shaved ice was available all thanks to generous sponsors for those who came out to enjoy have some fun.

The splash pad is open to the public Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it will open to groups of eight or more from 9 a.m. to noon, and to the public from noon to 7 p.m.

