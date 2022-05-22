Stormy Sunday...

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Storms will be bubbling up across the area today. When these storms pop-up they will be heavy with a lot of lightning. So, it’s a summertime type of pattern. Temps will be sultry and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

It won’t be a great beach day. Storms are likely, particularly in coastal areas. The rip current risk is high as well.

Conditions are the same for Monday. We’ll be dodging a number of storms once again.

In fact, this pattern of unsettled weather will hold through much of the upcoming week. The good news with this is that we need the rain, and the temperatures will run in the mid 80s.

Have a great Sunday!

---

