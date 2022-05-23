Better take your umbrella

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a wet Sunday, we could deal with more off/on rain throughout a huge chunk of this week. We have a stalled front to the west of us that will wash itself out later today and a stronger front will push in midweek that will help to knock humidity levels down just in time for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Our rain coverage will be around 50% today and tomorrow but will increase on Wednesday and Thursday. We aren’t expecting any formal risks of severe weather, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible so when thunder roars, head indoors. The sunshine is back in full force for Friday and the entire holiday weekend. Morning temps will slide back down to the low 60s which will feel fantastic!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.