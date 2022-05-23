Advertise With Us
Burroughs Elementary School struck by stray bullet

File - Crime scene
File - Crime scene(Source: MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile Police Department, Burroughs Elementary School was struck by a stray bullet while in session on Friday, May 20 at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Police were called to the school for a report of a shooting in an occupied building. Upon arrival, officers discovered a broken window on the school campus. Based on the preliminary information, it is believed the shot came from off-campus, and it is unlikely the school was the intended target.

