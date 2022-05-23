Burroughs Elementary School struck by stray bullet

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile Police Department, Burroughs Elementary School was struck by a stray bullet while in session on Friday, May 20 at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Police were called to the school for a report of a shooting in an occupied building. Upon arrival, officers discovered a broken window on the school campus. Based on the preliminary information, it is believed the shot came from off-campus, and it is unlikely the school was the intended target.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.