DeTonti Place Celebration

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Who: Downtown Mobile Alliance

What: Foundation Celebration

When: Monday, May 23, 2022

4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Corner of State and Jackson streets

The largest private, single-family residential development in decades is underway in Downtown Mobile. DeTonti Place is a new development in the midst of one of Mobile’s oldest residential districts, representing a timeless blend of classic architecture and urban design.

In recent years, roughly 450 rental units have been created in downtown. Now, with the addition of single-family homes, those apartment dwellers will have the option of staying downtown when moving beyond the apartment phase of their lives. The celebration begins at 4:30 at the corner of Jackson and State streets. Join us for refreshments and a champagne toast as we welcome the development team and some of downtown’s future residents.

For more information, contact Carol Hunter: chunter@downtownmobile

