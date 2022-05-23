Driver hits other cars, crashes on I-10 while running from Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man led Mobile Police on a wild high-speed chase on Monday.

It started after officers spotted a stolen vehicle on Cottage Hill Road near Fontainbleau Drive around 1:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the officer tried to stop the car but the driver took off speeding. At one point, the driver was heading west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 going about 90 mph. Police said the driver also struck two vehicles during the chase.

The pursuit made its way to Interstate 10 where the driver lost control and crashed near the Theodore Dawes Road exit. The driver tried to run away but was quickly caught by officers.

After he’s released from the hospital, he will be charged with theft, attempting to elude, and leaving the scene of an accident.

