Love Your Teeth

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you are looking for love, Love Your Teeth can help! They say a whiter smile can help you attract new people. This easy application can be done in minutes! No mess and no stress is attached with this product.

All you have to do is snap, swab and smile! Open the capsule and add the Smile Light for 10 minutes to really brighten your smile. You will do that twice a day for 7 days and you’ll see an average of 7 shades whiter teeth.

You can receive a Studio10 Special today! You will receive 30% off and free shipping.

Call 1-800-730-0552 or visit LYTSmile.com for more information.

