Mobile County Commission approves pay hike for employees

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most of the Mobile County government’s roughly 1,400 employees are in line for a pay hike this summer.

The County Commission unanimously approved the merit-based pay increase Monday.

The 2.5 percent increase will take effect June 25. Employees paid biweekly will see the increase in their July 15 paycheck. It will show up June 30 for workers paid monthly.

Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson says the increase is important for attracting and keeping quality employees.

“You know, it’s a competitive world we live in,” she said. “We’re looking for good, qualified employees, and the only way to do that is to compete with everybody else. And so this is just one thing that we can do to help ensure that we have a good staff and employees.”

Eligible employees include:

Full-time employees who have completed their new-hire working test period.

Part-time employees with at least 1,040 hours in the 12 months prior to June 25.

School traffic officers who have completed 18 months of service prior to June. 25.

Employees also must have a satisfactory or better service rating by June 25. Workers who have been suspected during the previous six months are no eligible.

County employees later this year also will get a 2.5 percent bonus from funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It was something we had been discussing for at least a month and a half, maybe two months, and looking at an option to help our employees out because of the cost of living – that’s inflation all across the country,” said District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt. “But we certainly want to make sure that you know, the cost of fuel and the cost of just everyday household items, that we wanted to make sure that our employees had the money to take care of the essentials that they need at home.”

