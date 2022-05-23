Mobile County Commission moves closer to water theme park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores has Waterville. Foley has OWA. Mobile County wants to get in on water fun, as well.

On Monday, the Mobile County Commission approved a $30,000 contract with Hotel & Leisure Advisers LLC for the development of an outdoor waterpark. The company will negotiate with developers for what commissioners envision as a public-private partnership.

“They’ll get to work,” said County Commission President Connie Hudson. “I would imagine they’re gonna do, probably, a national search, you know, and they know – I mean, they’ve been in the industry a long time they work with a lot of partners they know who might be more interested in this type of in size, scope of a project.”

The idea very much is in the early stages. It would require a private company willing to invest the money in a theme park, with the county leasing the land off of Halls Mill Road and, perhaps, chipping in infrastructure like roads, water and sewers.

But commissioners said it could be an important addition to the county that could draw visitors.

“At the end of the day, do we want the people who live in Mobile County to have to go to Baldwin County and be entertained and spend their money there?” District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt told FOX10 News. “Or do we want venues like this where we draw people from Baldwin County to spend their tax dollars here?”

The water park idea is one piece of the already-growing Mobile County Soccer Complex. Plans are in the works for a 40,000-square-foot aquatics center for swimmers. Those plans call for a 25-meter swimming pool, seating for fans and locker rooms and concession areas. Supporters said it would add to a dearth of facilities were swimmers can train and compete.

The facility will include a warm-up pool and a later date, Hudson said, a larger outdoor pool may be added.

The estimated cost is $12 million to $15 million. The commission pledged $4 million from its share of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, passed last year by Congress to speed the recovery from COVID-19. Hudson said construction on the aquatic center will begin as soon as the commission secures all of the funds.

Also in the works are more soccer fields. The county had intended to begin Phare II of the three-pash development by the end of summer. But Hudson said the county may skip over Phase II and start work on some of the five fields slated for Phase III. That’s because the ground where the Phase II fields are slated to go must be surcharged to strengthen it.

The proposed water park, meanwhile, would be built near the aquatic center on wooded land adjacent to the sportsplex, purchased last year by the commission for $2.4 million. Hudson said the water park would go on 25 acres of currently wooded land. For context, Waterville in Gulf Shores is about 20 acres.

“It’ll be a wonderful amenity, not only for the sportsplex but for the community at large,” Hudson said. “I mean, you don’t have to want to play soccer, or you don’t have to swim to go and enjoy an afternoon or even have a season pass or go on the weekends to an outdoor waterpark.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.