New options in couches at Barrow Fine Furniture

If you need a new couch for your space, Barrow Fine Furniture can help. Joe visited Sarah at their Mobile location to check out what is new. From different colors to shapes and sizes, the team at Barrow’s can help you find the perfect piece.

For more information, visit Barrow Fine Furniture.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.