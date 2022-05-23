Pensacola carjacking suspects remain at large

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying several at-large suspects in a car jacking and armed robbery.

It was about 1 a.m. Friday when the suspects approached a male victim’s vehicle at a Circle K store at 800 West Garden St. and asked for a ride to their vehicle they said ran out of gas at a nearby location, police said. The victim agreed and drove them to a nearby location.

There, police said, one of the suspects demanded the victim surrender his money and vehicle. The victim was struck in the head with the butt of a firearm and the suspects took the victim’s vehicle, according to police

The stolen vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Malibu, was later recovered but the suspects are still outstanding.

If anyone knows the identity and or whereabouts of any of the suspects, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1965. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-TIPS or use the P3 app on your smart phone.

