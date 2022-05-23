Recipe: Rouses Fresh Vidalia Onion Burgers

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Rouses fresh Vidalia Onion Sausage (removed from casing), made into 4 hamburger patties

2 teaspoons or more of Rouses Creole Seasoning

1 jar of Rouses BBQ Sauce, flavor of your choice (Memphis, Kansas City, Texas, South Carolina or Kentucky), 2-4 tablespoons per burger suggested

2-4 hamburger buns

Toppings of your choice

STEPS:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

2. Place burgers on grill and cook for 5 minutes on each side.

3. Sprinkle Creole seasoning on top of each burger, then apply BBQ sauce and cook for another 5 minutes per side, applying BBQ sauce on the other side after flipping. Cook until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.

4. Place cooked burger on buns and top with your favorite toppings.

---

