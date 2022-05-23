Roads of Hope sending aid to Ukrainians impacted by Russian invasion

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A local organization with Ukrainian ties is helping the people of the war-torn country.

The city of Kharkiv has been 90 percent destroyed by the Russians with only a few buildings left standing. Aleksandra Scott, a Ukrainian native in Daphne, told FOX10 News what exactly the group “Roads of Hope” is doing for the people back in Ukraine.

“Roads of Hope is getting them food, nourishment that they need. What they’re doing right now in Moldova is that they are feeding 400 plus refugees daily that are coming across,” said Scott.

Scott also said she couldn’t thank the organization enough for what they are doing for her country.

