The following information was provided by event organizers:

The 26th Annual North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation Gala will be on Friday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m., at the John F Rhodes Civic Center in Bay Minette. The event is black tie optional. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be followed by a three-course (filet) meal catered by Georgia Roussos Catering. One of the Panhandle’s top Motown bands, 4 Barrell Funk, will provide entertainment for the evening. The band features some of the best vocalists and musicians in the southeast.

To add to the event, there will be a wine pull and one lucky person will win a wheelbarrow of cheer. This year, the silent auction is online, featuring more than 100 items and is open to the public. The auction runs from now until 8:30 p.m. the night of the event. A link to the auction can be found on the North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation Facebook page and on North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation’s website (nbifoundation.org). Tickets to the event can be purchased on the website.

Proceeds will help provide vital equipment at North Baldwin Infirmary.

The North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation was formed in 1979 by community leaders in Bay Minette to ensure the highest quality of medical care possible is available in North Baldwin County. Since then, the Foundation has supported North Baldwin Infirmary by providing a mechanism for community engagement.

North Baldwin Infirmary

1815 Hand Ave.

Bay Minette, AL

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.