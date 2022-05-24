Accused Prichard police officer’s lawyer asks judge to hold alleged victim in criminal contempt

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An attorney for a Prichard police officer charged with domestic violence asked a judge Monday to hold the alleged victim in criminal contempt for violating a no-contact order.

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby previously denied a request to hold Officer Markell Anthony Carter’s estranged girlfriend in civil contempt. But attorney Scott Hawk is making similar allegations under Alabama’s criminal code.

Hawk points to testimony from the alleged victim that she was at Carter’s house in Chickasaw on Easter Sunday. That was after the judge had modified his no-contact order on March 30 to include both the defendant and alleged victim.

“Furthermore, the ‘Victim’ admitted under oath that she physically contacted, physically caused property damage and physically injured the Defendant on his primary residence and property,” Hawk wrote in a court filing.

Hawk also argued that the woman “intentionally created a breach of the peace or disturbance directly tending to interrupt the court proceeding of the ‘Mutual No Contact’ lawful order.”

The woman “impaired the respect due to the Honorable Court’s authority and she intentionally created a breach of the peace or disturbance under circumstances directly tending to interrupt the court proceedings,” the attorney wrote.

The judge will take up the latest matter on June 28.[o1]

