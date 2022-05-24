Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Baldwin County motorcycle crash claims life of Texas woman

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Monday has claimed the life of a Houston, Texas, woman.

Judith M. Rohacs, 51, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was operating left the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Rohacs was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA said the crash occurred on Interstate 10 near the 51 mile marker, approximately six miles east of Loxley, in Baldwin County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Keith Blackwood, left, and Buzz Jordan are candidates in the Mobile County district attorney...
Mobile County district attorney candidate calls for investigation of robo calls
The Capt. Pete was loaded down with ferry passengers headed out for a day of fun at Ship...
Passengers on Ship Island ferry witnessed burning boat, rescue near Gulfport
Woman shot and killed at Pensacola fitness center
It’s primary election day in Alabama