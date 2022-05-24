Baldwin County motorcycle crash claims life of Texas woman

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Monday has claimed the life of a Houston, Texas, woman.

Judith M. Rohacs, 51, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was operating left the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Rohacs was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA said the crash occurred on Interstate 10 near the 51 mile marker, approximately six miles east of Loxley, in Baldwin County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

