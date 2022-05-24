Advertise With Us
Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Dauphin Island

(www.uscg.mil)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker Monday near Dauphin Island.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call at approximately 2:16 p.m. from a kayaker who had reported that his vessel had overturned due to the current sea state, and that he was able to swim to shore. According to a USCG news release, the kayaker additionally stated that he had gone out with another kayaker and that he could not see the other person from the shoreline.

Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launches of a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew. Watchstanders also diverted a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to assist in the search. The RB-S boatcrew located the missing kayker and transported her to Station Dauphin Island.

“This case highlights the importance of utilizing essential life-saving equipment while boating,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Moore, a Sector Mobile command duty officer. “The fact that both kayakers were wearing life jackets was most likely a huge factor in the positive outcome of this case”

The kayaker was last reported to be in stable condition.

