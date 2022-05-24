MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s primary election day in Alabama. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Republicans and Democrats both have contested races for governor and U.S. Senate, in addition to select local races around the state.

In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Gov. Kay Ivey is being challenged for the Republican nomination by eight other candidates.

They include Lindy Blanchard, Lew Burdette and Tim James.

Blanchard has spent $8 million on her campaign. Ivey is not far behind in spending, with $7 million.

In the Democractic primary, candidates include Yolanda Flowers, Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier, Patricia Salter Jamieson, Arthur Kennedy, Chad “Chig” Martin and Doug “New Blue” Smith.

The last Democrat to win the governor’s race was Don Siegleman more than 20 years ago.

In the Senate race, there are six Republican candidates vying for retiring Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat.

According to the latest Gray TV-Alabama Daily News Poll it has been neck and neck among three candidates.

In the poll conducted last week, Katie Britt was leading with 31 percent of the vote. Mo brooks was in second with 29 percent. Mike Durant followed with 24 percent.

Lillie Boddie, Karla DuPriest and Jake Schafer are also on the ballot.

Turning to local races in the FOX10 viewing area, on the Republican side in Mobile County the hottest race is the contest to replace retiring District Attorney Ashley Rich.

This race has been testy at times. Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood has the backing of his boss and also outgoing Sheriff Sam Cochran. Attorney Buzz Jordan contends the criminal justice system in Mobile County is broken and promises he’s got a plan to fix it.

In the race for sheriff, there are two candidates vying to replace Cochran.

Paul Burch is a longtime investigator with the department and has Sherrif Cochran’s backing.

He faces J. Ed Albritton, a law enforcement veteran who supported the law passed this year to allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit. Cochran strongly opposed that bill.

There are three candidates vying for district court judge – attorneys Chris Callaghan and John Williams, who both serve as municipal judges, and prosecutor Jennifer Wright.

Democrats in Mobile County, you’ve got one local race on the ballot today. Incumbent state Rep. Sam Jones faces Levi Wright in District 99. Wright ran unsuccessfully in District 97 in 2013.

There’s a state legislative race on the Republican ballot, too. Three candidates are trying to replace retiring Rep. Victor Gaston. In addition, part of Mobile County will be voting in State Senate District 22 and a Mobile County school board race.

There are only Republicans on today’s ballot in Baldwin County.

Voters have two county commission races. There’s a three-way contest in District 2 along the Eastern Shore.

Jonathan Armstrong, who served one term in the early 2000s, is looking to return to his old seat. He faces businessman and veteran Steve Carey, who ran unsuccessfully for Daphne mayor in 2020, and Matt McKenzie, who served in the U.S. Marines and as an Alabama state trooper.

In District 4, in the south part of Baldwin County, Chris Crawford, who has a background in automation engineering, is challenging incumbent Charles “Skip” F. Gruber.

Even though commissioners represent districts, they run countywide. So all Baldwin republicans will weigh in on both races.

There’s also a contested school board race in District 4 and six contested state legislative seats.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.