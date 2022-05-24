MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a stormy and wet night for many of you, we’ll see more hit and miss storms ahead. Keep the rain gear close by! Heavy rain and lightning will continue to be the biggest threats we face. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon and the air stays muggy and humid. Rain chances will peak on Thursday ahead of a front that washes out all of the high humidity just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The unofficial start of summer looks awesome! Morning temps will drop back into the low 60s for Friday and Saturday which will feel fantastic. The additional sunshine will cause the afternoon temps to flirt with 90 degrees, but little to no rain is expected Friday through Monday of next week.

---

